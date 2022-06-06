U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarren Sheppard, a boom operator assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, offloads cargo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen returned home to MacDill following a six-month deployment where they were tasked to deliver coalition air power and support to secure and stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7260378 VIRIN: 220606-F-CC148-1070 Resolution: 4760x2975 Size: 1.09 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.