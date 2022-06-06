Red Devils return home after six-month deployment

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Sullivan, a pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, is welcomed home by his wife, Cathy Sullivan, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen with the 50th ARS returned from a six-month deployment in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command to sustain a regional presence in partnership with Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

