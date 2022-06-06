Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 5 of 8]

    Red Devils return home after six-month deployment

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Roger Potts, assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment, is welcomed home by Janice Crabtree at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen with the 50th ARS returned from a six-month deployment in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command to sustain a regional presence in partnership with Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:02
    Photo ID: 7260377
    VIRIN: 220606-F-CC148-1065
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    Homecoming
    Tampa
    Deployment
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

