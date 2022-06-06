U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Roger Potts, assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment, is welcomed home by Janice Crabtree at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen with the 50th ARS returned from a six-month deployment in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command to sustain a regional presence in partnership with Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7260377 VIRIN: 220606-F-CC148-1065 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.19 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.