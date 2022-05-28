Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) and 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), and Soldiers with the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, take a break during a base tour for Col. Jason Chambers, incoming commander of the 449th AEG, during a tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 28, 2022. The 776th EABS provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for AFRICOM and CENTCOM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

