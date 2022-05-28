Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, left, 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 449th AEG senior enlisted leader, stand beside the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS) chair of resiliency during a base tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 28, 2022. Chabelley Airfield, operated by the 776th EABS, provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for AFRICOM and CENTCOM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

