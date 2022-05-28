U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, incoming commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), greets Airmen from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), and Soldiers with the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, during a base tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 28, 2022. The 776th EABS provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for AFRICOM and CENTCOM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:32 Photo ID: 7258900 VIRIN: 220528-Z-XU318-1031 Resolution: 4931x3281 Size: 1.99 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.