    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti [Image 26 of 27]

    Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) and 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), and Soldiers with the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, grill out during a base tour for Col. Jason Chambers, incoming commander of the 449th AEG, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 28, 2022. The 776th EABS provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for AFRICOM and CENTCOM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:32
    Photo ID: 7258902
    VIRIN: 220528-Z-XU318-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    allies
    partners
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyAF

