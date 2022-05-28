U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, left, 449th Air Expeditionary Group senior enlisted leader, coins Senior Airman Jacob East, a fire rescue specialist with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), for his outstanding performance at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 28, 2022. Chabelley Airfield, operated by the 776th EABS, provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for AFRICOM and CENTCOM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:32 Photo ID: 7258893 VIRIN: 220528-Z-XU318-1023 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.72 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incoming 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander visits Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.