    220606-N-IL330-1050 [Image 5 of 17]

    220606-N-IL330-1050

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220606-N-IL330-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 06, 2022) – Ensign Alexandrea Carver, scans the horizon during her watch on the bridge aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7257274
    VIRIN: 220606-N-IL330-1050
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

