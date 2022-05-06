220606-N-IL330-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 06, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Victor Montemayor, from South Padre, Texas, attaches an electrical safety tag to an electrical panel in the main machinery room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

