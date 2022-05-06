Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220606-N-XN177-1284 [Image 10 of 17]

    220606-N-XN177-1284

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220606-N-XN177-1284 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7257279
    VIRIN: 220606-N-XN177-1284
    Resolution: 4946x3297
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220606-N-XN177-1284 [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220606-N-IL330-1008
    220606-N-IL330-1023
    220606-N-IL330-1034
    220606-N-IL330-1046
    220606-N-IL330-1050
    220606-N-XN177-1021
    220606-N-XN177-1014
    220606-N-XN177-1177
    220606-N-XN177-1259
    220606-N-XN177-1284
    220606-N-XN177-1293
    220606-N-XN177-1269
    220606-N-XN177-1314
    220606-N-XN177-1302
    220606-N-XN177-1318
    220606-N-XN177-1325
    220606-N-XN177-1340

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC-23
    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT