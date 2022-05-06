220606-N-XN177-1293 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas Herron, from Ashtabula, Ohio secures an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:46 Photo ID: 7257280 VIRIN: 220606-N-XN177-1293 Resolution: 4988x3325 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220606-N-XN177-1293 [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.