220606-N-IL330-1034 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 06, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gregzon Fontinilla, from Tamuning, Guam, right, instructs Seaman Nathaniel Alpin, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, on how to use a heart rate monitor in main medical aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:46 Photo ID: 7257272 VIRIN: 220606-N-IL330-1034 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 716.01 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220606-N-IL330-1034 [Image 17 of 17], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.