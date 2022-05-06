BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm

220605-N-BP933-1617 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) The German Sachsen-class frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) prepares for departure from Cruise Pirs Frihamn,I Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Heidi Cheek)

