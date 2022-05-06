220605-N-BP933-1617 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) The German Sachsen-class frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) prepares for departure from Cruise Pirs Frihamn,I Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Heidi Cheek)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7254489
|VIRIN:
|220605-N-BP955-1617
|Resolution:
|5700x3900
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Heidi Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT