    BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm [Image 4 of 11]

    BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm

    SWEDEN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Heidi Cheek 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220605-N-BP933-1398 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) A Sailor lowers the Union Jack in preparation of departing port aboard the Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) at Cruise Pirs Frihamn, Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Heidi Cheek)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Heidi Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Interoperability
    BALTOPS
    STRIKEFORNATO
    BALTOPS22
    Heidi Cheek

