220605-N-BP933-1436 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) The Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) departs from the pier at Cruise Pirs Frihamn, Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Heidi Cheek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:55 Photo ID: 7254473 VIRIN: 220605-N-BP955-1436 Resolution: 5700x3900 Size: 8.5 MB Location: SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Heidi Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.