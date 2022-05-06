220605-N-BP933-1385 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) Service members of the Swedish Home Guard stand watch pier side in front of the Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) at Cruise Pirs Frihamn, Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Heidi Cheek)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7254457
|VIRIN:
|220605-N-BP955-1385
|Resolution:
|5700x3900
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS Participants Depart Stockholm [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Heidi Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT