220605-N-XN177-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 rides an aircraft elevator to the flight deck from the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

