220605-N-XN177-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Loreianne Pamatmat, from San Francisco, guides a spotting dolly toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on an aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7253953 VIRIN: 220605-N-XN177-1039 Resolution: 4613x3073 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, 220605-N-XN177-1039 [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS