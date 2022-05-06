Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220605-N-XN177-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Loreianne Pamatmat, from San Francisco, guides a spotting dolly toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on an aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    HSC-23
    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

