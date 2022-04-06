220605-N-CM110-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) – Chief Damage Controlman Brandon Holst, from Palm Dale, California, reads the bible during an Evangelical Christian Divine service aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7253945 VIRIN: 220605-N-CM110-1005 Resolution: 4566x3044 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220605-N-CM110-1005 [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.