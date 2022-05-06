220606-N-CM110-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), remembers and honors those who fought in one of the largest amphibious landings in history, D-Day, June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

