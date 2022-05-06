Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220606-N-CM110-1001 [Image 5 of 18]

    220606-N-CM110-1001

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220606-N-CM110-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), remembers and honors those who fought in one of the largest amphibious landings in history, D-Day, June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    VIRIN: 220606-N-CM110-1001
    This work, 220606-N-CM110-1001 [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    D-Day
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

