220606-N-CM110-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), remembers and honors those who fought in one of the largest amphibious landings in history, D-Day, June 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7253949
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-CM110-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220606-N-CM110-1001 [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
