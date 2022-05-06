220605-N-XN177-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Josselyne Acevedoguiterrez, from Orlando, Florida, operates a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

