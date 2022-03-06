220604-N-TT639-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) – Personnel Specialist 1st Class Inmar Alveranga, from Los Angeles, center, dons his firefighting ensemble during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 05:56 Photo ID: 7253809 VIRIN: 220604-N-TT639-1012 Resolution: 3885x2775 Size: 903.29 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220604-N-TT639-1012 [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.