220604-N-TT639-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) – Personnel Specialist 1st Class Inmar Alveranga, from Los Angeles, center, dons his firefighting ensemble during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7253809
|VIRIN:
|220604-N-TT639-1012
|Resolution:
|3885x2775
|Size:
|903.29 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220604-N-TT639-1012 [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS
