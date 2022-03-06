220604-N-IL330-111

220604-N-IL330-1115 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 04, 2022) – Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Shantay Beane, from Dallas, attaches a fire hose to a RAM Fan during a general quarters drill in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

