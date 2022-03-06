220604-N-CM110-1207 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) – Sailors run after placing chocks and chains to secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

