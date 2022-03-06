Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220604-N-CM110-1129 [Image 9 of 24]

    220604-N-CM110-1129

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220604-N-CM110-1129 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 lands on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 05:56
    Photo ID: 7253799
    VIRIN: 220604-N-CM110-1129
    Resolution: 4385x3132
    Size: 914.58 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220604-N-CM110-1129 [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMFA-121
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

