220604-N-CM110-1166 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) – Sailors and Marines prepare to secure an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 4, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7253800
|VIRIN:
|220604-N-CM110-1166
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|909.47 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 220604-N-CM110-1166 [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
