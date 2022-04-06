Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Pinning Normandy 78 [Image 6 of 6]

    Purple Heart Pinning Normandy 78

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Darren Cinatl pins a Purple Heart on John Althuizen at the Normandy Victory Museum, France, June 3, 2022. Althuizen fought heroically alongside the 7th Armored Division as a translator during World War 2. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 18:25
    Photo ID: 7253697
    VIRIN: 220604-A-ID763-0327
    Resolution: 5956x3971
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Pinning Normandy 78 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

