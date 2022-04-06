U.S. Army Capt. Darren Cinatl pins a Purple Heart on John Althuizen at the Normandy Victory Museum, France, June 3, 2022. Althuizen fought heroically alongside the 7th Armored Division as a translator during World War 2. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7253697
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-ID763-0327
|Resolution:
|5956x3971
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Purple Heart Pinning Normandy 78 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT