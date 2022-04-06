Veterans of World War II speak on their experiences in Normandy during June of 1944 at the Normandy Victory Museum, France, June 3, 2022. This years marks the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7253694
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-ID763-0292
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.17 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World War II Veterans Normandy 78 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
