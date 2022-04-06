Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veterans Normandy 78 [Image 1 of 6]

    World War II Veterans Normandy 78

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Veterans of World War II speak on their experiences in Normandy during June of 1944 at the Normandy Victory Museum, France, June 3, 2022. This years marks the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

