World War II Veterans Normandy 78

Veterans of World War II speak on their experiences in Normandy during June of 1944 at the Normandy Victory Museum, France, June 3, 2022. This years marks the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

