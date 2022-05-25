Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    France DFT [Image 10 of 16]

    France DFT

    NIMES, FRANCE

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffery R. Kenney, commanding officer for 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, meets with French Foreign Legionnaire Lt. Col. Sebastien Guillot, executive officer for 2nd Regiment at Nimes, France, May, 25, 2022. This was part of a bilateral training event with the French Foreign Legion that challenged the forces with physical and tactical training, as well as provided the opportunity to exchange knowledge and strengthen bonds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, France DFT [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

