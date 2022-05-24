France DFT

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Taylor, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, shows a French Foreign Legionnaire how to operate a M320 grenade launcher at Nimes, France, May, 24, 2022. This was part of a bilateral training event with the French Foreign Legion that challenged the forces with physical and tactical training, as well as provided the opportunity to exchange knowledge and strengthen bonds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

