Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    France DFT [Image 5 of 16]

    France DFT

    NIMES, FRANCE

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Cabrera, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, shows a French Foreign Legionnaire how to operate a M320 grenade launcher at Nimes, France, May, 24, 2022. This was part of a bilateral training event with the French Foreign Legion that challenged the forces with physical and tactical training, as well as provided the opportunity to exchange knowledge and strengthen bonds.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7253460
    VIRIN: 220524-M-TI298-589
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: NIMES, FR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, France DFT [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT
    France DFT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    6th Marines
    2d MARDIV
    French Marine
    Nimes
    Legionnaires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT