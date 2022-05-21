President of the United States Joseph R. Biden arrived at Yokota Air Base, Japan onboard Air Force One, May 22, 2022. President Biden arrived during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7253120
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-GM429-0761
|Resolution:
|5521x3681
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT