    Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 6 of 11]

    Friendship Festival 2022

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Festival guests tour static displays of different types of aircrafts at the Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, May 22, 2022. The event embodied the true spirit of friendship, welcoming more than 110,000 Japanese neighbors, sharing our cultures through food, music, and performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7253117
    VIRIN: 220521-F-GM429-0249
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF
    Friendship Festival

