Festival visitors view displays of memorabilia of the 535th Airlift Squadron and the 19th Fighter Squadron during the Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. The festival embodied the true spirit of friendship, welcoming more than 110,000 Japanese neighbors to meet with our Airmen and tour static displays of U.S and Japanese Aircraft while sharing our cultures and stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 20:52 Photo ID: 7253114 VIRIN: 220521-F-GM429-0187 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.13 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.