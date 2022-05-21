Festival visitors wait in line to tour the C-17 Globemaster III at the Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. The event embodied the true spirit of friendship, welcoming more than 110,000 Japanese neighbors, sharing our cultures through food, music, and performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

