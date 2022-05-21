Festival guests tour static displays of different types of aircrafts at the Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, May 22, 2022. The festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn and celebrate the partnership between the U.S. and Japan, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 20:52 Photo ID: 7253116 VIRIN: 220521-F-GM429-0230 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.09 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.