U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), perform a test of the ship’s water pressure and material condition of numerous hoses, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, June 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:17 Photo ID: 7252317 VIRIN: 220601-N-MN548-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 843.55 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, fire hose test [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.