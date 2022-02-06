U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), attend a Norfolk Tides baseball game for a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event, in Norfolk, Virginia, June 2, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:18 Photo ID: 7252325 VIRIN: 220602-N-GK137-0052 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 854.42 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Tides baseball [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.