U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Yajaira Cabrera, from Phoenix, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), relays messages during a damage control drill aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, May 29, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

