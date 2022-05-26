U.S. Navy Lt. Preston Nicholl, from Lakewood, Colorado, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participates in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation golf outing, onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, May 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:17 Photo ID: 7252312 VIRIN: 220526-N-MN548-0098 Resolution: 3279x4926 Size: 998.99 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, golf outing [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.