Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Tides Baseball [Image 18 of 22]

    Norfolk Tides Baseball

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Christine Lasalle, from Phillips, Wisconsin, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), sings the National Anthem at a Norfolk Tides baseball game, in Norfolk, Virginia, June 2, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:17
    Photo ID: 7252324
    VIRIN: 220602-N-GK137-0038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 787.99 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Tides Baseball [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf outing
    Golf outing
    Golf outing
    golf outing
    Golf outing
    golf outing
    golf outing
    Cake cutting
    Damage control drill
    damage control drill
    fire hose test
    golf outing
    fire hose test
    fire hose test
    damage control drill
    damage control drill
    Norfolk Tides baseball
    Norfolk Tides Baseball
    Norfolk Tides baseball
    Norfolk Tides baseball
    Norfolk Tides Baseball
    Norfolk Tides Baseball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT