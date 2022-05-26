23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Phillips, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, completes an obstacle course during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. While completing the obstacle course, 23rd CES Airmen threw mud and water on the participant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

