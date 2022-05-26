23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Zlomke, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron operations management journeyman, puts up a peace sign gesture during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. The 23rd CES hosted the event to bring current and newer Airmen together and build camaraderie among each other in a competitive manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

