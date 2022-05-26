Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd CES hosts combat dining-in [Image 1 of 10]

    23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron spray each other with water guns during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. A combat dining-in is a military tradition that allows Airmen to develop esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7249830
    VIRIN: 220526-F-CX880-1030
    Resolution: 5369x3580
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd CES hosts combat dining-in [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

