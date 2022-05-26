23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron spray each other with water guns during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. A combat dining-in is a military tradition that allows Airmen to develop esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

