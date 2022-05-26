U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to go through an obstacle course during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. During the event, the president possessed a red flag and a white flag. The red flag symbolized authorized combat, which was water gunfire, and the white flag symbolized cease fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7249835
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-CX880-1272
|Resolution:
|5359x3573
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CES hosts combat dining-in [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd CES hosts combat dining-in
