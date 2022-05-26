23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to go through an obstacle course during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. During the event, the president possessed a red flag and a white flag. The red flag symbolized authorized combat, which was water gunfire, and the white flag symbolized cease fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

