    23rd CES hosts combat dining-in [Image 5 of 10]

    23rd CES hosts combat dining-in

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peeter Pleake-Tamm, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, laughs during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. During the event, Pleake-Tamm served as the president, who enforced the unique rules and determined the fate of those who violated them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 08:34
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

