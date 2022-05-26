U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peeter Pleake-Tamm, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, laughs during a combat dining-in at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 26, 2022. During the event, Pleake-Tamm served as the president, who enforced the unique rules and determined the fate of those who violated them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 08:34
|Photo ID:
|7249834
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-CX880-1102
|Resolution:
|5065x3377
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CES hosts combat dining-in [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd CES hosts combat dining-in
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT