Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day

Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, thanks the service members, civilians and Gold Star families in attendance during a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. The tradition of Gold Star families’ dates back to World War I, where soldier’s family members would display flags with a blue star for each relative serving in the military, turning the star gold if they perished in battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

